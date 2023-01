Lilly gets accelerated FDA nod for next-gen BTK inhibitor in MCL

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) patients developing resistance to existing BTK inhibitors now have a new treatment option, with the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval of Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) from Eli Lilly and Co.’s oncology unit, Loxo@Lilly. It is indicated for use in adults with relapsed or refractory disease who have received at least two lines of systemic therapy, including a BTK inhibitor.