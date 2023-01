Philips slices 10,000 jobs in wake of respiratory product recall, loss for the quarter

Royal Philips NV revealed plans to cut a further 6,000 jobs on top of the 4,000 announced in October as it sought to stabilize the business and improve its operational performance going into 2023. In total, the company will reduce its workforce by about 13%. Philip’s fourth quarter results came in ahead of consensus expectations, but the company still posted a loss of €105 million (US$108.2 million).