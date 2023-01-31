Medtronic leads recall parade with class I action for hemodialysis catheters

The U.S. FDA has posted or updated several recalls in the second half of January 2023, such as the class I recall of Mahurkar hemodialysis catheters distributed by Medtronic plc., reported Jan. 30. This recall is associated with two injuries but no fatalities to date, but the potential for mixing of venous and arterial blood has forced Medtronic to request that its customers quarantine any unused catheter kits, which could be a substantial amount of product given the nearly 23,000 units are affected by the recall.