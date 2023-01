First oral SERD cleared for breast cancer: FDA approves Menarini’s Orserdu

Winning the race to market with the first oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for breast cancer is Menarini Group’s elacestrant, which gained U.S. FDA approval for use as second- and third-line therapy in patients with ER-positive/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic disease with the ESR1 mutation. It marks the first therapy approved specifically targeting ESR1, found in up to 40% of patients with ER-positive/HER2-negative disease.