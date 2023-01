Per-protocol IgAN data with atacicept in phase IIb Origin come through for Vera

Vera Therapeutics Inc.’s latest results from the phase IIb Origin trial with atacicept in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) provided cause for optimism with regard to the phase III experiment targeted for the first half of this year – which should yield 36-week data in the first half of 2025 – and the company is budgeting to make the later-stage effort happen.