Aktiia to bring continuous blood pressure monitor to US

Aktiia SA’s wrist-worn, continuous blood pressure monitor, which has been in use in the EU since 2021, could soon be coming to the U.S. The Aktiia bracelet uses photoplethysmography, the technology perhaps best known for providing blood oxygenation readings via pulse oximeters, and an algorithm based on thousands of readings to estimate blood pressure as wearers go about their daily activities.