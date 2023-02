MDIC sees expanding role for computational modeling and simulation in med tech

Computational modeling and simulation (CM&S) isn’t the new flavor of the month in the medical device industry, but it hasn’t exactly achieved the status of a buzzword, either. However, the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has published a report which makes clear that these software tools are continuing to open new frontiers in device development, a trend that seems certain to continue to expand in the decades ahead as to-market costs continue to grow.