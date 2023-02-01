Cancer

Tracking metastases by gene expression unveils four subtypes of cancer

Cells that break away from a tumor and colonize other regions of the body express genes that are different from those of the cancer from which they originate. Now, a Baylor College of Medicine study has found that metastases can be classified into four cancer subtypes regardless of the primary cancer. This finding describes which genes are active in each one, making it possible to establish the most appropriate treatments for each patient according to the subtype of metastasis they have developed.