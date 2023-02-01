At the head of the biosimilar pack, Amgen’s challenger to Humira launches in the US

With at least six others behind it, Amgen Inc.’s Amjevita is leading a 2023 U.S. biosimilars charge to challenge the all-time biggest-selling drug, Humira (adalimumab), from Abbvie Inc. Amjevita hit the U.S. market Jan. 31, and Amgen has the biosimilar priced at two levels, both lower than Humira’s. One is a list price 55% below Humira’s list price of about $115,000 annually and the second is 5% below Humira’s list price. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sandoz Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd./Organon & Co., Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc. and Coherus Biosciences Inc. all have biosimilar challengers to Humira that are set to launch in July 2023, all likely to come with a lower price tag than Humira’s.