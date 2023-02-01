BioWorld - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
At the head of the biosimilar pack, Amgen’s challenger to Humira launches in the US

Jan. 31, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
With at least six others behind it, Amgen Inc.’s Amjevita is leading a 2023 U.S. biosimilars charge to challenge the all-time biggest-selling drug, Humira (adalimumab), from Abbvie Inc. Amjevita hit the U.S. market Jan. 31, and Amgen has the biosimilar priced at two levels, both lower than Humira’s. One is a list price 55% below Humira’s list price of about $115,000 annually and the second is 5% below Humira’s list price. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sandoz Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd./Organon & Co., Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc. and Coherus Biosciences Inc. all have biosimilar challengers to Humira that are set to launch in July 2023, all likely to come with a lower price tag than Humira’s.
