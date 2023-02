Cancer

Combined targeting of mevalonate pathway/PRC2 shows anticancer effect in BAP1-mutated mesothelioma

Mesotheliomas are highly aggressive cancers with short overall survival, which can be extended only by a few months with currently approved therapies. Around 60%-70% of malignant mesotheliomas present mutated or deleted BAP1 tumor suppressor. BAP1 is a catalytic subunit of the polycomb repressive deubiquitinating (PR-DUB) complex, and its loss results in epigenetic alterations.