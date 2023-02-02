Neurology/Psychiatric

Biogen and C4 Therapeutics divulge new IRAK-4-targeting PROTACs

Biogen Inc. and C4 Therapeutics Inc. have patented proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety coupled to interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK-4)-targeting moiety through a linker acting as IRAK-4 degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, autoimmune and metabolic diseases, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis, among others.