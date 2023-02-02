BioWorld - Thursday, February 2, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Biogen and C4 Therapeutics divulge new IRAK-4-targeting PROTACs

Feb. 2, 2023
No Comments
Biogen Inc. and C4 Therapeutics Inc. have patented proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety coupled to interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK-4)-targeting moiety through a linker acting as IRAK-4 degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, autoimmune and metabolic diseases, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis, among others.
BioWorld Science Cancer Neurology/Psychiatric Patents