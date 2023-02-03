Immune

IL-2RG blockade as a therapeutic strategy for prevention and treatment of T-cell-mediated disease

The interleukin-2 receptor subunit γ (IL-2RG), also known as γc cytokine receptor or CD132, family of cytokines includes interleukin-2 (IL-2), IL-4, IL-7, IL-9, IL-15 and IL-21. These γc cytokines exert broad pleiotropic effects on the innate and adaptive immune system, and they all share the IL-2RG chain as part of its signaling receptor complex. Researchers from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. aimed to assess whether targeting γc cytokines may serve as a strategy for the prevention and treatment of T-cell-mediated disease.