TRF2 prevents telomere shortening and prolongs cardiomyocyte survival in DMD
Feb. 3, 2023
The lack of dystrophin causes Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a muscle-wasting disease that is often accompanied by heart failure due to cardiomyocyte death and fibrosis that can lead to death of the patient. It has been proven that telomere shortening is a hallmark of DMD cardiomyocytes. Researchers from the Stanford School of Medicine have recently investigated whether preventing telomere shortening and attrition may be a therapeutic approach in DMD.