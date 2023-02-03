BioWorld - Friday, February 3, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

TRF2 prevents telomere shortening and prolongs cardiomyocyte survival in DMD

Feb. 3, 2023
No Comments
The lack of dystrophin causes Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a muscle-wasting disease that is often accompanied by heart failure due to cardiomyocyte death and fibrosis that can lead to death of the patient. It has been proven that telomere shortening is a hallmark of DMD cardiomyocytes. Researchers from the Stanford School of Medicine have recently investigated whether preventing telomere shortening and attrition may be a therapeutic approach in DMD.
BioWorld Science Musculoskeletal Neurology/Psychiatric