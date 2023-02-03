BioWorld - Friday, February 3, 2023
FTC’s energy labeling rule draws fire from MITA over servicing provisions

Feb. 2, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has once again waded into the question of whether medical devices should be included in the agency’s right-to-repair discussion, most recently in an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking ostensibly titled for energy labeling. The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) pushed back on the proposal by pointing to the draft’s required disclosure of proprietary information about a medical device system, a provision MITA said might detract from patient safety.
