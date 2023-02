GSK’s daprodustat cleared as first FDA-approved oral HIF-PHI in CKD-related anemia

Adhering to the recommendation of a mixed advisory committee vote, the U.S. FDA cleared use of GSK plc’s daprodustat as the first oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PHI) inhibitor for treating anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are on dialysis. For CKD patients not on dialysis, the agency determined the drug’s safety has not been established.