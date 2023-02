Bcht Biotech gains China’s first approval for domestic zoster vaccine

Changchun Bcht Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has obtained marketing approval for its live attenuated zoster vaccine in China, making it the first approved shingles vaccine developed by a Chinese company. An injectable of 0.5 ml per dose, it is designed for adults ages 40 and older and will go up against GSK plc’s Shingrix vaccine.