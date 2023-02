Kyocera pulls out of Regeneus deal for stem cell therapy Progenza for osteoarthritis

In a blow to Aussie regenerative medicine company Regeneus Ltd., Japan’s Kyocera Corp. has pulled out of a licensing deal for Regeneus’ lead mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy, Progenza, for osteoarthritis of the knee for the Japan market. Osteoarthritis of the knee is the first indication for Progenza, an allogeneic off-the-shelf adipose-derived MSC therapy.