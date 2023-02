Trial data on Atrogi’s new diabetes drug imminent

By next June or July, Swedish firm Atrogi AB expects to have data from a first-in-human phase Ia/Ib trial of its novel beta-2 adrenergic receptor agonist, ATR-258, which is in development for type 2 diabetes. The study has completed single ascending and multiple ascending-dose arms in 52 healthy volunteers and recently started recruiting 24 patients onto the phase Ib portion.