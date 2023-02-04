Dxcover reveals $12M in new funding for multi-cancer early detection platform

Dxcover Ltd. raised $9.25 million (£7.5 million) in a series A fundraising round and received a grant of $2.7 million (£2.2 million) from the European Innovation Council to support development of the company’s liquid biopsy platform for the detection of multiple early-stage cancers. Existing investors Eos Advisory LLP, Mercia Asset Management plc, Scottish Enterprise, University of Strathclyde, SIS Ventures and Norcliffe Capital led the round, which was also joined by Mark Banforth of Thairm Bio.