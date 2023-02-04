BioWorld - Saturday, February 4, 2023
MDMA’s Leahey says Medicare breakthrough device coverage still a work in progress

Feb. 3, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA) has led the policy charge for smaller medical device manufacturers for decades, but each year brings its own unique set of hazards and opportunities. In an interview with BioWorld, MDMA President and CEO Mark Leahey said that while the Medicare policy for coverage of breakthrough devices has gone through some unanticipated twists and turns, that policy is not yet fixed and thus there is still some prospect that such a policy will not devolve into a stew of leftovers drawn from existing coverage mechanisms.
