Orthogen granted IDE approval for medical technology for knee osteoarthritis

Orthogen AG received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the U.S. FDA for its Orthogen technology device. This approval allows the company to start a pivotal trial on the device, used for treating patients with mild stage (II) to severe stage (IV) knee osteoarthritis. The trial will compare improvements in pain levels and function using standalone glucocorticoid injection, the current standard of care, against the Orthogen device.