Myostatin approach gains ground in SMA; Biohaven, Roche, Scholar Rock in mix

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has been surfacing more regularly in scientific journals lately, as drug developers – such names as Biohaven Inc., Roche Holding AG and Scholar Rock Inc. – continue to search for improved therapies directed at the condition, one that takes in a group of hereditary, motor neuron-destroying diseases.