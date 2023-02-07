US DOJ withdraws 1996 enforcement discretion policy for hospital capital equipment

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported the withdrawal of three legacy enforcement policies related to health care, including a 1996 policy that allowed hospitals to share the cost of capital equipment such as MRI systems. The announcement would seem to jeopardize the ability of smaller hospitals and other health care clinical sites to share the cost of these and other examples of costly, high-end equipment, but the damage may not stop there, thanks to the elimination of policies regarding medical information sharing that could impede medical research.