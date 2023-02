Eurosets reports first patients treated with its ECLS system

Eurosets Srl reported the first patient treatments using Colibri, which the company asserts is the world’s lightest extracorporeal life support (ECLS) system. This first clinical procedure was performed using an ECLS device weighing less than 9 kg in the ICU department at the Arnaud de Villeneuve University Hospital in Montpellier, France.