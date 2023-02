Stock market reacts to Idorsia’s second phase III trial failure with Pivlaz

Shares in Idorsia Ltd. plummeted by around 14% Feb. 6 as the company announced that its phase III REACT trial investigating the use of Pivlaz (clazosentan) failed to reach the primary endpoint in patients who had experienced a type of stroke called aneurysmal subarachnoid haemorrhage, leaving the drug’s future in the U.S. and Europe uncertain.