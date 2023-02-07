Certa gears up for phase III trials following positive phase II results for FT-011 in scleroderma

Certa Therapeutics Pty Ltd. is progressing antifibrotic agent FT-011 to phase III trials following positive results in a phase II trial that showed clinically meaningful improvements for more than 60% of patients with scleroderma in 12 weeks. FT-011 targets a previously undrugged G protein-coupled receptor, and these early efficacy outcomes in scleroderma suggest potential for FT-011 to treat other indications in Certa’s pipeline, including diabetic retinopathy and other forms of chronic kidney disease.