HIF-PHI-delity? As FDA spins new tune in CKD anemia with GSK nod, others in class may hope to play along

With the U.S. FDA go-ahead Feb. 2 for GSK plc’s oral daprodustat for anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), the picture brightened for would-be competitors in the hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PHI) inhibitor space, including high-profile Akebia Therapeutics Inc., which has appealed last spring’s the complete response letter from gatekeepers with regard to vadadustat.