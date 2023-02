BIO CEO 2023: Getting funded in a crowded environment, differentiation is key

The market downturn has left many biopharma companies searching for new ways to raise funds, with some eyeing the strong venture capital market as a potential resource. But having a disruptive technology and solid data may be the best way to stand out in a sea of companies, say financial executives that participated Feb. 6 in a panel discussion during the first full day of the BIO CEO 2023 conference in New York.