Renalguard therapy awarded breakthrough designation for cardiac surgery-associated AKI

Cardiorenal Systems Inc. has scored a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for technology to prevent patients undergoing cardiac surgery from developing acute kidney injury (AKI). AKI is reported in up to 30% of approximately 780,000 cardiac surgeries performed each year in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, complicating patient recovery, prolonging ICU hospitalization and contributing to patient mortality after surgery.