Fly like an eagle: Garuda brings in a $62M series B

The science that led Garuda Therapeutics Inc. to a $62 million series B financing was a combination of hard work, luck and serendipity, according to co-founder and CEO Dhvanit Shah. At the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Shah and his fellow researchers found that blood cells to go through significant modifications before becoming hematopoietic stem cells. That simple discovery, as Shah told BioWorld, brought on research leading to the possibility that patients would not need a marrow donor before receiving a stem cell treatment.