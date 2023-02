Tilt Biotherapeutics adds $13M as clinical readouts loom

With readouts from three clinical studies of its lead oncolytic virus Tilt-123 due later this year, Tilt Biotherapeutics Ltd. secured €12 million (US$12.9 million) in new funding, to add to the €10 million it raised last June. That will enable the company to complete the ongoing studies, to prepare for a phase II in ovarian cancer, its lead indication, and to take forward several preclinical programs that are nearing the clinic.