Woebot happy to enroll first patient in postpartum depression trial

Woebot Labs Inc. posted uplifting news for women who have suffered from baby blues and their big brother, post-partum depression. The company recently enrolled the first patient in its pivotal trial of WB001, a digital therapeutic for post-partum depression (PPD). WB001 received U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation in 2021, indicating the acute need for accessible treatment for the common condition.