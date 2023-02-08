BioWorld - Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Treatment for peanut allergy shows promise in mouse model

Feb. 8, 2023
By Helen Albert
No Comments
Research led by Indiana University School of Medicine and the University of Notre Dame shows a new treatment for peanut allergy is effective in a mouse model. The therapy, a covalent heterobivalent inhibitor, differs from most allergy treatments in that it is more of a preventative therapy rather than a drug to treat immediate acute symptoms. “Essentially, in the model, we can treat once and then the mice seem to be protected for several weeks from challenge with peanut,” lead researcher Mark Kaplan, a professor at Indiana University School of Medicine, told BioWorld.
