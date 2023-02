Court: PhRMA challenge of drug import program premature

A federal court cut off efforts Feb. 6 to halt a U.S. program allowing prescription drug imports from Canada before the program gets off the ground. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed a suit by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and other organizations, saying that they lacked standing because neither they nor their members face “a concrete risk of harm from the inchoate importation program.”