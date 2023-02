Globus closes in on long-desired acquisition of Nuvasive for $3.1B

Globus Medical Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to buy Nuvasive Inc. in an all-stock transaction that will combine two leaders in the musculoskeletal industry into one of the largest companies in the spinal surgery market. While there are many companies in the spine market, the acquisition may still set off an alarm among regulators concerned about consolidation in the field. Both boards unanimously approved the deal.