Abbott buying CSI for $20 a share, but no firm closing date set

Abbott Laboratories reported its plans to acquire Cardiovascular Systems Inc., (CSI), makers of an orbital atherectomy system, and will pay shareholders of CSI $20 per share. Analysts see the acquisition as a smart move for Abbott even though the purchase price represents a 50%-plus premium over the Feb. 8 closing price of $13.31, but the companies did not provide a date by which the transaction will close.