BIO CEO 2023: Despite high prevalence of pain and addiction, clinical efforts drop, funding flat, BIO report finds

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) found in a new study that 77% of clinical programs focused on pain therapeutics five years ago are no longer active and that financings of companies working in the space are lackluster at best. Meanwhile, oncology companies, targeting an overall smaller market, have raised huge sums of venture capital money, $9.7 billion in 2021 vs. pain and addiction companies’ $228 million.