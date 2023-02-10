Gluetacs Therapeutics discovers new BTK and GSPT1 degradation inducers
Feb. 10, 2023
Gluetacs Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has described proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) and eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1) targeting moiety through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, anemia, transplant rejection, neurodegeneration, infections, autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic disorders.