Baxter details reorganization in Q4 update

Baxter International Inc.’s fourth quarter earnings per share came in well below consensus and the company lowered expectations for 2023’s first quarter and full-year performance citing “ongoing macroeconomic challenges and supply chain headwinds.” Topline results that beat expectations provided cold comfort to investors who saw the stock price drop 12% following the release of the quarterly report. Baxter also provided additional details on the restructuring including limited layoffs along with the quarterly update.