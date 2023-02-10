BioWorld - Friday, February 10, 2023
Baxter details reorganization in Q4 update

Feb. 10, 2023
By Annette Boyle
Baxter International Inc.’s fourth quarter earnings per share came in well below consensus and the company lowered expectations for 2023’s first quarter and full-year performance citing “ongoing macroeconomic challenges and supply chain headwinds.” Topline results that beat expectations provided cold comfort to investors who saw the stock price drop 12% following the release of the quarterly report. Baxter also provided additional details on the restructuring including limited layoffs along with the quarterly update.
