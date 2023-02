Cancers of all stages now target for FDA cleared Scintix biology-guided radiotherapy

Reflexion Medical Inc. has been granted U.S. FDA marketing clearance for biology-guided radiotherapy to treat early and late-stage cancers. An expansion of the company’s existing X1 platform, Scintix is indicated for patients with lung and bone tumors which may arise from primary cancers or from metastatic lesions spread from other cancers in the body.