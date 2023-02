OUS device makers on FDA’s short list for warning letters

It may still be true that a majority of medical devices are manufactured in the U.S., but that doesn’t stop the FDA from dropping a warning letter on facilities located outside the U.S. (OUS). In one of these warning letters, Microvention Inc., of Aliso Viejo, Calif., received a warning letter for its plant in Costa Rica, although the FDA waited until the second week of February to post the Sept. 30, 2022, warning.