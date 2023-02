Dianosic raises funds to finance solution to treat chronic allergic rhinitis

Dianosic SAS recently raised €4.7 million (US$5.04 million) from investors, in its second round of financing, and will use the funds to finance its preclinical in vivo testing and launch the first phase clinical trial for its Active Resorbable Intranasal Scaffold (ARIS) solution to treat chronic allergic rhinitis.