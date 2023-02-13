Disappointing antitumor results for a drug that is designed to preserve the bone marrow during chemotherapy in a phase III metastatic colorectal cancer trial have dashed G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s hopes to expand trilaciclib’s label beyond its approved lung cancer indication. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:GTHX) fell 52% by midday. Trilaciclib is an IV-administered transient CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to mitigate the side effects patients experience with current cytotoxic drug regimens for aggressive cancers by preserving bone marrow and immune system function, therefore enabling patients to receive chemotherapy for longer and in higher doses. It was approved in February 2021 by the U.S. FDA to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topetecan-containing regimen.

Frequency failure prompts layoffs amid a reorganization

A phase IIb clinical study has Frequency Therapeutics Inc. reeling and making big changes, including layoffs. The placebo-controlled phase IIb study of FX-322 in treating acquired sensorineural hearing loss missed its primary efficacy endpoint so the company is discontinuing the program. It’s also shutting down a phase Ib study of FX-345, a program for treating the same indication. More than half the company’s staff will be laid off as Frequency reorients itself to develop therapeutics for inducing remyelination in those with multiple sclerosis. The company’s stock was taking a solid hit at midday as shares (NASDAQ:FREQ) were down 80% to about 70 cents each. The failure creates an opening for Decibel Therapeutics Inc., which is developing DB-OTO, a gene therapy candidate for treating congenital hearing loss.

Corbus, CSPC ink potential $692.5M deal for phase I Nectin-4 targeter

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. signed an exclusive licensing agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., to develop and commercialize the latter’s CRB-701 (SYS-6002), an antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4 in solid tumors. The deal covers exclusive commercialization rights to CRB-701, which is undergoing a phase I trial, in the U.S., Canada, the EU, the U.K. and Australia. CSPC banks an up-front payment of $7.5 million and could collect $130 million in development and regulatory milestone payments and another $555 million tied to commercial goals, as well as royalties.

Updated MRI data boosts Clene energy metabolism hypothesis; phase III ahead

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) were trading up 17% at midday on updated MRI results from the phase II Visionary-MS trial confirming previously reported top-line data showing treatment with CNM-Au8 produced improvements in global neurological function in patients with stable relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). An oral suspension of gold nanocrystals, CNM-Au8 is designed to work to boost energy metabolism in the brains of patients with MS and other neurologic diseases. Up next is a phase III trial, which Clene plans to pursue once a strategic partner has been identified.

Micot targets anticoagulant breakthrough as part of $15M funding

New drug technology may soon deliver a breakthrough to eliminate internal bleeding caused by drug overuse. Shaanxi Micot Technology Co. Ltd.’s MT-1011 is a synthetic water-soluble small-molecule anticoagulant antagonist. After a single intravenous dose, it can bind directly to other anticoagulants to stop anticoagulant effects and restore the clotting function. The drug is one of a raft of innovations being nurtured by Shaanxi Micot after the company raised over ¥100 million (US$15 million) in a series C funding round to develop its bifunctional polypeptides.

Also in the news

Aeon, Applied, Aristea, Astex, Basking, Biontech, Blueprint, Cardiff, Cerevance, Corcept, Curevac, Daewoong, Eli Lilly, Essex, Everest, Fortress, Galapagos, GSK, Heartseed, Hillstream, Hookipa, Iabl, Incyte, Kalvista, Kintor, Leo, Lobe, Longboard, Medytox, Novavax, Novo Nordisk, Nurexone, Panbela, Pfizer, Phathom, Pharmazz, Phio, Provention, Roche, Sanofi, Scilex, Sorrento, Tonix, Vaxxas, Vivacelle