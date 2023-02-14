US False Claims actions up in 2022, but dollar value of settlements flat over 2021

The False Claims Act (FCA) is perhaps the primary vehicle for U.S. federal authorities to extract penalties and fines from life science companies for violations of the law, but a new report by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP suggests a mixed signal. The report notes that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recovered $2.2 billion via the FCA last year, but while that is not a conspicuous number for the past decade plus, what was conspicuous was that those sums were recovered by the second highest level of FCA actions settlement in the history of the FCA, suggesting that DOJ is keen on enforcement with no regard to the size of the target.