Patent loss to Colibri unlikely to dampen Medtronic’s fortunes in TAVR market

The patent wars over the design of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) devices seemed to disappear roughly nine years ago, but there is at least one more episode for Dublin-based Medtronic plc before the company could lay the issue to rest. A jury declared that Medtronic is liable for more than $100 million in damages over alleged infringement of a patent held by Broomfield, Colo.-based Colibri Heart Valve LLC, but the contested patent has expired, and Medtronic said it intends to pursue the matter further.