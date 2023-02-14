Lots of changes coming to China IP scene, but improvement slow

With China taking steps to enact or propose amendments to more than 60 intellectual property (IP)-related laws and regulations over the past few years, drug and device companies doing business in the country need to keep abreast of the changes. Despite China’s efforts, most of the participants in the Feb. 9 U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s quarterly China IP webinar indicated in a pre-webinar survey that they have yet to see much of an improvement in China’s enforcement and regulation of IP rights.