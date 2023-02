Harbour, Cullinan ink $600M+ bispecific antibody agreement

Harbour Biomed Holdings Ltd. licensed exclusive U.S. rights to B7H4 x 4-1BB bispecific immune activator HBM-7008 to Cullinan Oncology Inc. in a deal worth up to $625 million. China-based Harbour will obtain a $25 million up-front payment and is eligible to receive up to $600 million in development, regulatory and sales-based milestones, as well as tiered royalties of up to 20% on U.S. commercial sales.