‘Rip’ it up and start again: Halda Therapeutics unveils Riptac platform, $76M investment

A preclinical data presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium later this week has prompted Halda Therapeutics Inc. to emerge from stealth and unveil its novel Riptac (Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimera) platform for creating heterobifunctional small molecules designed to kill cancer cells selectively. The New Haven, Conn.-based company has been quietly refining the technology since its formation in 2019 and has already secured $76 million in series A and B rounds.