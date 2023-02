Replay’s Syena aims to be first in the clinic with TCR-NK therapy

Replay Holdings LLC said it will be first into the clinic with a T-cell receptor natural killer (TCR-NK) cancer immunotherapy, after forming its latest satellite company around technology from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. No financial details were disclosed, but the newco, Syena, is funded to run a basket trial that will assess an NY-ESO-1-targeted TCR-NK in a number of hematological and solid tumors, and said it will start treating patients in the second half of 2023.