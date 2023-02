Cancer

Chinese researchers present new HER2-targeting ADCs for cancer

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Senhui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Shengdi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have identified antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) comprising HER2-targeting antibody or antigen-binding fragments linked to eribulin derivatives through a cleavable linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.